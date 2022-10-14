What could be a monumental moment in the development of women's rugby league in this region will take place at David Taylor Park on Saturday.
The inaugural Greater Northern Tigers women's tackle competition marks the first time the Tigers' have staged a 13-a-side women's competition.
Previously, nine-a-side matches have been played.
The six-team competition will be staged over six rounds around the region.
It will feature teams from Tamworth, Gunnedah, Moree, Narrabri/Boggabri, Glen Innes and Armidale.
"We're hoping it will be the forerunner to a regional competition next year that will run in conjunction with the Group competitions," one of the new competition's organisers, Mick Schmiedel, told Group 4 Media.
There will be three matches a round, with 25-minute halves.
After Saturday's Werris Creek round, matches will be played at Tamworth (Scully Park), Moree, Tamworth (Scully Park), Uralla and Glen Innes.
Each team is expected to have 20 players, with an unlimited interchange in effect.
The action gets under way at 11am on Saturday.
