A Gunnedah mother with a ferocious appetite for collision sports had the honour of christening the birth of a new rugby league product.
When code-hopper Sarah Stewart burrowed over to score the first try of game one of the Northern Tigers' first-ever women's 13-a-side rugby league competition, it was an auspicious moment.
Just how auspicious will be determined by what comes next.
But at a sun-bathed David Taylor Park at Werris Creek on Saturday, the seeds were planted for what may grow into a rugby league revolution.
As with many new endeavours, though, round one of the inaugural Northern Tigers women's competition was not without its hiccups: Narrabri-Boggabri forfeited, while Gunnedah and Glen Innes did not have enough players.
As a result, Tamworth and Moree took on composite sides in the two matches played.
Nevertheless, the day felt special as the players delivered an entertaining mix of physicality, passion and skill.
Tamworth won 12-4, while Moree triumphed 24-12.
Moree player Shanika Hippi said the six-round competition "gives us the exposure as women".
"To have this opportunity is pretty good, just to showcase our talent that we all have," she added.
The six-team competition also includes Armidale - with Tamworth, Moree, Uralla and Glen Innes set to host the remaining rounds.
Harrison Hunter, NSW Rugby League's regional manager - Northern, described the competition as "a starting point" leading to "a structured 13-a-side competition, rather than nine and 11-a-side" games.
He said it was hoped a region-wide competition would run alongside the men's and league tag competitions or be staged separately - perhaps as early as next season.
"It's a very good starting point to springboard into a proper competition," he said of the inaugural matches.
"And it's just about how we can work it into working alongside each Group competition and not taking away from league tag, because league tag is a very big part of the football out here," he added.
Hunter said the length of the women's competition would be determined by what the players want.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
