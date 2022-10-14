The Northern Daily Leader

Newcastle crew eyeing big win in Kosciuszko with Talbragar

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Newcastle slot-holder ticket winners John Skidmore, Chris Prentice, Andrew Pearson and Shaun Tolhurst will be cheering on Talbragar in The Kosciuszko. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

John Skidmore, his son, Shaun, and friends had already planned for "a big day" at The Everest meeting before buying tickets in The Kosciuszko sweepstakes draw.

