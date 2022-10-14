The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Armidale Teacher's Association president Michael Sciffer said shortages 'worse' for school counsellors

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
October 14 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School counsellor and president of Armidale Teacher's Association Michael Sciffer. Picture by Peter Hardin

CHILDREN are staying silent on hard topics because of the message sent to them by the lack of available counsellors in the region, a school counsellor has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.