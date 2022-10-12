The Northern Daily Leader

AFL: Jack Richards picks up two awards at Tamworth Swans presentation night

By Zac Lowe
October 12 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Richards has accepted an opportunity to transfer back down to Sydney for work, where he initially completed his university degree. Picture by Peter Hardin.

When Jack Richards began playing for the Tamworth Swans in 2021, he had scant experience in AFL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.