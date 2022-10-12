When Jack Richards began playing for the Tamworth Swans in 2021, he had scant experience in AFL.
Prior to a smattering of games when on break from his study at Sydney Uni, the Tamworth native had grown up exclusively playing rugby league and union.
Fast forward to the end of 2022, as he prepares for a return to Sydney, Richards was recognised as one of the Swans' best players at their recent presentation night.
Having picked up the Players' Player and Player of the Finals awards, as well as finishing equal-second on the Best and Fairest tally, Richards was "very humbled".
"We had a strongish year, we lost the grand final in a pretty tight one but we had a lot of strong players," he said.
"[The awards] did come as a surprise."
After returning from Sydney with a degree in economics to begin a job at the local Westpac branch, Richards will return to the state capital later this month due to a work transfer.
"I love the club, I've got a lot of close friends that I've made from playing football there," he said.
"There are some memories with those friends that I'll cherish and look back on. It is pretty sad, but ... with work, I'll be coming back here every four or five weeks, so hopefully I can come down next winter and catch up with some of the people at the club."
The feeling is mutual, as Swans president Josh McKenzie made clear after the presentation night.
Aside from the work ethic and skill he brought to the team, the club will miss the "lovely lad".
"He was outstanding in the grand final and he was good all year," McKenzie said.
"He's very no-nonsense, and a very honest, consistent performer that plays hard, plays clean, and doesn't get mixed up with too much carry-on on his field.
"I couldn't speak highly enough of him."
Although he has just two years of Aussie Rules experience behind him, Richards has "probably converted" now, and intends to find a club to play for in Sydney.
And though he does not relish the thought of leaving the "great family environment" and "great culture" at the Swans, he is eager to take on the new adventure that now lies before him.
"I'm pretty excited," Richards said.
"I'm pretty excited about the opportunity with work. There's some aspects that are a little bit daunting, but there's other things that are very exciting."
