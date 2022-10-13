For the first time, Tamworth will have a seat at the table of the Murray Darling Association, hoping to shift the focus to water security for the northern basin.
For too long, basin plans have focused on southern communities only, according to Tamworth mayor Russell Webb.
"There needs to be more of an emphasis placed on the northern part of the basin being able to retain water and supply better water security to residents," he said.
It comes after the mayor attended the association's annual conference in Albury last month, where he met with federal water minister Tanya Plibersek.
While the state government and council continues to push for a new Dungowan Dam, he said he was left with "no answers" and it will be a waiting game to see if the federal government's $433-million commitment will be in the October budget.
Water purification for industrial use was a big focus at the conference, with "everybody keen to get on board", he said.
"Dungowan Dam is still the priority - but a water purification plant will have to happen regardless of whether Dungowan Dam gets built or not," the mayor said.
It's the first time Tamworth Regional Council has signed on as a member - it previously considered it twice, but both times it was shot down by councillors, who deemed it unaffordable and unnecessary.
"Up until very recently, the cost of joining that association was horrendous," Cr Webb said.
"Those costs have been capped and they're very affordable now, they've probably decreased five-fold.
"I'm working very hard with the CEO of the Murray Darling Basin Authority to try to get them to have their next conference in Tamworth. That will put some focus on the Northern end of the basin."
Tamworth council will become a member of region 11 of the association, chaired by Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey, and pay a membership fee of $6,681.
Councillors Phil Betts and Bede Burke will attend as delegates.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
