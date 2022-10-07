The Northern Daily Leader
Flood watch: Drivers urged to follow emergency service advice as North West and Central West braces for flooding

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:30am
Deputy premier Paul Toole has urged those hitting the roads this weekend not to be fools as emergency services officials warn against complacency in the face of a serious flood event that could develop across the North West and Central West this weekend.

