Deputy premier Paul Toole has urged those hitting the roads this weekend not to be fools as emergency services officials warn against complacency in the face of a serious flood event that could develop across the North West and Central West this weekend.
State Emergency Services (SES) personnel are concerned about Gunnedah with the potential for 50mm to fall on Saturday, on top of rain on Friday.
It comes after two major floods inundated houses and parts of the town last month.
The Namoi, Peel and Mooki catchments are soaked meaning there is little leeway when the rain falls and the runoff starts flowing to the Namoi.
SES Western Zone Chief Inspector Joshua Clark said the significant weather event moving across the state meant emergency services were keeping a close watch on Gunnedah, as well as Bathurst, Forbes, Warren and most of inland NSW.
"We have an additional flood rescue from Fire and Rescue in Bathurst, helicopter support based in Orange and aviation assets right across New England/North West," he said.
"The message is clear, please, if the road is flooded, forget it. Turn around. It's not worth your life or risking those of your passengers, as well as the life of our volunteers."
Couple that with the end of the school holidays and an expected influx of cars on roads across the state and NSW Police have every right to be concerned.
Police are also watching Bathurst with tens of thousands of people expected at Mount Panorama this weekend for the Bathurst 1000 as that city braces for serious flooding over the weekend, too.
Inspector Clark and Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble stopped short of calling it a perfect storm on Friday, but Mr Toole was very direct when addressing any potential complacency in the region ahead of another potential flood.
"Don't be a fool and drive in flood water," Mr Toole said.
"Rest assured, back roads have culverts in them and water will be covering those culverts. Stick to the major roads and highways."
The message is clear, please, if the road is flooded, forget it.- State Emergency Service (SES) Western Zone Chief Inspector Joshua Clark
He urged the community and those on the roads to protect the "precious cargo" in their lives, that being children and other loved ones.
"If you are asked to evacuate, do it then and there. Don't wait until later on," Mr Toole said.
"No body should be complacent. Continue to follow the advice so everyone remains safe."
Superintendent Noble said the current poor condition of roads right across the region meant drivers should drive slower than the signposted speed limit this weekend.
He conceded the current "road conditions can be a threat to road safety".
"We recognise parts of the road system are in disrepair, so drive to the conditions," he added.
He said there will be a large highway patrol contingent across the Central West over the course of race weekend, and those officers "won't be lenient".
