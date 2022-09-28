ACCOMMODATION providers are revved up and looking to squeeze in as many people as possible, as more than 2000 bikers rumble into Tamworth.
The roar of motorbikes will be loud and clear on Friday as enthusiasts from every state and territory roll in for the National Thunder Rally.
Tamworth Regional Council events coordinator Michaela Stevens said the event was being held in the city for the first time and she was anticipating success.
"Tamworth is a great spot because geographically it's a great location and AELEC is a wonderful venue to host these people," she said.
The four-day event is expected to pump up to $1.2 million into the region.
"We're encouraging ticket holders to head out to our cafes and the shops, enjoy the region and spend some money, which will be a great boost to the economy," Ms Stevens said.
READ ALSO:
General manager of the Powerhouse Hotel Daine Cooper said the rooms weren't fully booked yet, but he expected them to be by the time the long weekend arrived.
"People can still come through and try to get some rooms," he said.
"We'll try and squeeze them in."
With a motorcycle museum on site, Mr Cooper said he was expecting a busy weekend.
"Hopefully they'll wander up and have a drink and a feed and go explore the rest of the town as well," he said.
The event will kick off at the AELEC on Friday afternoon with live music, motorbike displays and rides set to take place until the brakes are put on Monday afternoon.
Day passes will be available for purchase online or at the gate.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said with the extra traffic on the roads drivers should take extra precautions.
"Motorcyclists are over-represented in serious injury and fatal crash statistics, and we don't want what should be a great weekend marred by tragedy," they said.
"Riders need to be aware that the high rainfall through 2022 has resulted in road damage in various locations so they need to be alert and ride to the conditions."
'Thunder runs' will be held along Goonoo Goonoo Road, Burgmanns Lane, Duri Road, Gunnedah Road, Goddard Lane, Goonan Street and Jewry Street.
Motorists may experience delays as riders leave the event site and should also be careful of spectators near the roads in those areas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.