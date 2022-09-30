CHROME glinted and engines thundered as bikers stormed into Tamworth by the hundreds on Friday, revved up for a national rally to kickstart.
More riders will continue to roll in for the long weekend with about 2000 people having registered for the National Thunder Rally event.
NSW and ACT Harley Owners Group regional director Ken McDonald said they're glad to be back on the road after COVID-19 hit the brakes.
"We're pumped, we're excited. We're finally here after three years," he said.
"We enjoy the camaraderie and look forward to it. We've been starved of it for months."
Mr McDonald's own group has travelled 600km from Wollongong just for the event.
However, he said there's plenty others who've ridden even further, with bikers rolling in from across the country.
"There's bikes from all over Australia, as far as Perth, right up to Cape York, the Northern Territory," he said.
Harley Davidson demonstration rides will take off cruising through the region on the long weekend, including more than 100 bikes on each trip.
"The towns will benefit, we'll all benefit ... it'll showcase our lifestyle," he said.
Money raised from some events will go to he local Ronald McDonald House.
Tamworth Regional Council welcomed "all those thundering horses" to the region. Events manager Barry Harley said each bike was worth about $600 to the local economy, bringing an expected boost of more than $1 million.
"We are going to be so proud to show our city off," he said.
It's the first time the rally has gone ahead despite years of planning, and the last two events being scrapped due to COVID-19.
For people who aren't rev-heads, Ms Stevens said there's a huge program on at AELEC, including music and equestrian events.
One of the flagship events going on around the bikes is the Equine Spectacular.
"How could we not have all sorts of horsepower here on the weekend," Tamworth council consultant Mike Rowland said.
With so many more motorists on the road for the rally, Oxley police will be running a high visibility operation and urged everyone to be patient and safe while travelling.
Double demerits are in force for the long weekend as well.
