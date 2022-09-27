Homegrown hockey star Nathan Czinner will run a free skills session in a coaching clinic at Armidale this weekend.
Czinner and some of his NSW Pride teammates will visit the New England Hockey Centre for a three-hour session on Sunday.
He also played for Ryde in the Sydney premier league grand final and has just been named in the Australian under-21 team.
The Australian team will compete in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia from October 22-29.
The Australian team, which was selected from the National Junior Men's Squad, consists of eight players aged 20 or younger who are eligible for 2023 National Junior Squad and Junior World Cup selection.
Czinner is also gearing up to compete for NSW Pride in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League.
The Pride includes eight members of the Australian gold medal winning squad from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, Armidale product and NSW under-21 representative Jake McCann will also be there this weekend.
The session will run between 11am and 2pm with players under-18 grouped into appropriate skills brackets.
Visit https://www.revolutionise.com.au/hockeyne/ to register for the event.
