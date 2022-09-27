One more horse from Cody Morgan's stables has been added to The Kosciuszko lineup, and it is exactly the one he had hoped for.
Also read:
Anethole, a six-year-old gelding, was near the top of Morgan's list of horses he wanted to get an opportunity in next month's $2 million race.
And, after a hectic meeting in Tamworth on Monday, the local trainer received the news he had been hoping for.
"I was really busy at the races yesterday, and my partner had been speaking to Luke Murrell from Australian Bloodstock [who are part-owners of Anethole]," Morgan said.
"He gave Lucy a call and said 'We got in', and I'm very happy. His last run was terrific."
Anethole most recently ran in race eight at Royal Randwick on September 17. Although he finished eighth, Morgan was thrilled by the result as he was less than five lengths behind Nature Strip, who he said was "the world's best sprinter".
But more than being pleased for himself, Morgan is thrilled for Anethole's owners, just as he is for the owners of Edit and Talbragar, the two other horses he will run in The Kosciuszko.
"I am very lucky to have three in the race, but I'm just really happy for a big group of owners," he said.
"To be able to get their horses into the race, that's my job, and that's awesome."
Although there is "for sure" pressure on Morgan to produce results with three horses in the race, the trainer knows exactly how strong the field is this year and said he is "comfortable" knowing that he is putting his best horses in with a shot on October 15.
"As much as you want to win it, I'm not expecting to," he said.
"It's Me has just come out of a group two, and Far Too Easy, and horses like that [will be running], I'm under no illusion that it's definitely the strongest edition of the race."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.