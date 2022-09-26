The Northern Daily Leader

Five Snake Athletic members set PBS in NSW Weightlifting competition

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:00am, first published September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Snake Athletic team on Saturday at the NSW Weightlifting open event, from left, Mitch Thompson, Kristy Whiting, Roni Pearson, Jordan Jeffries, and Matt Park. Picture supplied.

When Kristy Whiting completed her first snatch on Saturday, she felt a pain in her elbow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.