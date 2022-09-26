It was a competitive race from start to finish, but in the end Cody Morgan's Spring Cup hopes were decided by a photo finish.
The local trainer missed out on a second consecutive Spring Cup win at his home track today after the race was taken out by Scott Singleton's seven-year-old gelding Bugalugs, a fraction of a nose ahead of Morgan's Ezekeil.
It did not detract from what was an otherwise superb day for Morgan, who had three other winners - Really Serious in race one, Distant Secret in race two, and Le Melody in race seven.
The day got off to an ideal start for Morgan after Really Serious opened the meeting with a win.
"She was really good there," Morgan told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race.
"She raced nice and strong through the line, and to get off to a great start for Mr Haire [the owner of the horse] was good."
In the second race of the day, Distant Secret powered down the home straight to claim a narrow win by a head over Mark Mason's Dubliner Boy.
"I thought he was going to run a nice second 100 out, but he really [finished] well," Morgan said.
The third and final victory for Morgan took place in the last scheduled race, as Le Melody defied the soft six conditions at the track to finish five lengths ahead of the rest of the field.
"Ever since Racing NSW put the drainage in here, I was pretty confident that it would dry out throughout the day and it was good for a win," he said.
