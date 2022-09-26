Hundreds of dog lovers who descended on Tamworth for their sport's national grand prix have departed the city after four days of tricks, treats and training.
Publicity officer Rachel Devenish-Meares said the Agility Dog Association of Australia National Grand Prix, which ended on Monday, was the premier competition for the growing national sport.
Based at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre, the event drew about 250 dogs and their owners from far afield to compete.
"We've got a lot of people from Brisbane, a lot from Sydney, and apparently we've even got someone over from Adelaide. Some Melbourne people have come up. So all around the country," she said.
"This is the number one event [for the sport] for the year...
"There's a lot of regional competitions that happen, but this is the big national one. So you don't see one this size any other time of the year."
It was the first opportunity for passionate trainers to show off their highly-trained pets, with the grand prix taking a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and served as a qualifier for international competitions.
Ms Devenish-Meares said the sport is great for owners of big pets and small ones.
Her dog Dojo weighs nearly 40kg but still put in a good showing during the four-day event.
"Every dog is good at this," she said.
"I think mostly people start out with a pet dog that they want to do something with to keep them their mind active. And then it becomes addictive after that. Once you see how much fun it is, and you start having a really good bond with your dog out there. It keeps you coming back time and time again."
The event kicked off on Friday and ended on Monday afternoon.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
