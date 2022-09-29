THE state government will tap into the expertise of a Tamworth teacher, who has been selected as the region's sole representative on a state panel shaping education policy.
Calrossy Anglican School's Sarah Chambers is one of 12 teachers appointed to NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell's Teacher's Advisory Group.
Representing teachers across each sector, the group allows direct communication with the minister and input on challenges facing teachers.
Calrossy Anglican School principal David Smith, who nominated Ms Chambers for the position, said it's an exciting opportunity for the school to create change.
"There are three regional reps, but Ms Chambers is the one Independent school representative, and we're delighted about the appointment," he said.
"It's about creating the best opportunities for regional kids."
The advisory group was designed by teachers after a roundtable in May 2022.
READ ALSO:
It comes after Mr Smith's recent appointment himself as chair of the Association of Independent Schools regional advisory group.
"During the pandemic, it was recognised there needed to be more of a voice," he told the Leader.
"I chair 20 Independent school principals, and we provide input to the Association of Independent Schools, and through NESA in terms of policy, on how we can be strong advocates for opportunities for country kids."
Recruiting staff, accessing and developing curriculums, and transport are some of the biggest issues facing the regional education sector, Mr Smith said.
"In any year, about a third of the students are outside the Sydney metropolitan area," he said.
"I think as a country, we want our regional kids doing really well and having opportunities, because so many of them travel and move and make a massive impact."
He said students in the country lose 20 minutes of education a day compared to Sydney schools, due to transport issues.
"One of the biggest issues is transport, we're having terrible trouble getting kids to school on time in terms school bus services," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.