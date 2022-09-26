THE CHARRED remains of a deliberately lit blaze has been cleared from toilet blocks at Tamworth parks but council staff remain hopping mad after a "spate" of vandalism.
Tamworth Regional Council has issued a warning to the perpetrators, telling media on Monday it has reported the arson attacks to police.
Sport and recreation operations manager Anton Logan told the Leader parks were community assets for everyone to enjoy.
"Essentially, if you keep wrecking it you're only hurting yourself," he said.
A Sunday night fire set in the women's loos at Tamworth Regional Playground - connected to Hopscotch Restaurant and Bar in Bicentennial Park - was the third in a week.
Mr Logan said it was lucky the fire didn't spread to consume the rest of the building, which has gas tanks against it.
Mr Logan said it was the latest in a "spate" of vandalism attacks at both the Kable Avenue and Hyman Park toilets, plus graffiti at other toilets and burnouts at sports facilities and in carparks.
"I'd like to say it's not reckless kids, but it seems like it," he said.
"But it's persistent enough that I don't think it's adults."
Park toilets are locked at night but the unknown vandals forced their way in by kicking in a grate, he said.
Mr Logan said the affected blocks have been cleaned, but some of the damage to sink basins is permanent.
"We're going to replace those [vents] with solid doors in the coming days," he said.
"The vent's there to try and aerate the toilet. It'll make it slightly less convenient for the public to use but at the end of the day, that's the best way to protect that facility."
He urged anyone in the community with information to contact Crime Stoppers or Tamworth police.
The toilets were reopened after being cleaned on Monday morning.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
