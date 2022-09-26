The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council warns arsonists, vandals after spate of attacks at Tamworth Regional Playground, Hyman Park toilets

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:01am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE CHARRED remains of a deliberately lit blaze has been cleared from toilet blocks at Tamworth parks but council staff remain hopping mad after a "spate" of vandalism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.