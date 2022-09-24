The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah flooding: Namoi River peaks in Gunnedah causing major flooding, inundating properties | Update

By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 24 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:15am
The Namoi River causes major flooding in Gunnedah on Saturday morning. Picture by New England SES Unit

THE Namoi River has peaked in Gunnedah after floodwaters inundated several streets and low-lying properties and businesses on Saturday morning.

