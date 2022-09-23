The Northern Daily Leader
130 jobs available at Tamworth's Thomas Foods International plant

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
September 23 2022 - 11:00pm
Thomas Foods International NW NSW Livestock Manager (New England, Central West), Andrew Jackson (right) with Tony Dunn, Fletcher International exports.

As the school leavers begin to think about life after exams and career opportunities, if there ever was a time to start a career in the food industry, this is it.

