Fair Treatment campaign believes Tamworth deserves fair share of biggest ever drug aid funding

By Andrew Messenger
September 22 2022 - 7:30pm
Social Justice Advocate at Uniting Alex Hogan said the campaign needed to tap into the cash, which amounts to the biggest expansion of drug services in the state's history.

Drug campaigners are looking to a half-a-billion dollar commitment by the state government to fund a new rehabilitation unit in Tamworth.

