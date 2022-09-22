The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Adam Marshall uses parliamentary speech to lambast 'unfair embargo' on Newcastle port for choking off north west farmers

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 22 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Marshall.

An "unfair and outdated embargo" on expanding port capacity - imposed by the state government of NSW - "drains the back pockets" of the region's industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.