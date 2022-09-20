A MOTEL has been significantly damaged after a blaze took hold on Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out in the Lodge Motel in Moree shortly after 7.30am, engulfing the kitchen before it spread.
"We received a triple zero call at 7.39am to a building alight on Warialda Street," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Tom Cooper told the Leader.
"The call stated the fire was bad and the building was being evacuated."
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Moree arrived in minutes - backed by the Rural Fire Brigade (RFS) - and found "copious amounts of smoke issuing" from the motel.
Superintendent Cooper said firefighters could not get into the building straight away because of the smoke, and attacked the fire down, and also called for back-up from crews in Narrabri.
Firefighters with breathing apparatus were able to get in to the building to extinguish the blaze, and ensure no one was injured.
"The fire we believe started in the kitchen of a motel restaurant, extended into the ceiling and mezzanine level," Superintendent Cooper said.
RFS crews backed their firefighting counterparts at the scene with hose lines and ventilation.
"Firefighters remained on scene for some time as the fire spread through the kitchen, dinning room and into the roof of the building," an RFS spokesperson said.
"From the strong efforts of firefighters, crews were able to extinguish the fire. However, the building sustained significant damage."
The scene was declared safe shortly after 9am and handed to police, who were on scene. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
