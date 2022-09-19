En route to her first game of NRLW, Jada Taylor's thoughts would ordinarily have been focused on performance, tactics, and her opponents.
Instead, on the bus with her Sydney Roosters teammates on Saturday, Taylor was watching the Dungowan Cowgirls claim a nailbiting golden point grand final win over the North Tamworth Bearettes.
"On my way to Central Coast, I was watching their grand final on the bus and had all the Roosters girls around me cheering them on," Taylor said.
"I thought that was pretty cool."
Taylor's support was returned in kind by the Cowgirls the next day, who surprised the rising 19-year-old star by turning up for her debut against the Gold Coast Titans at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford.
Initially, Taylor thought it would just be her father and stepmum who came to the match. But almost the entire Dungowan team turned out with posters showing their support, and were "the loudest people in the crowd".
Not all of the posters impressed Taylor, however.
"There were some pretty average signs made," she said.
"My dad made one that said 'Jada, your dad is faster'. But to look over and see that [support], was a really good feeling."
Having been selected to fill in for star Roosters fullback and Jillaroo, Sam Bremner, the support of her family and local team buoyed Taylor.
She marked her first NRLW game with a maiden try in the 12th minute.
But in spite of her well-regarded scoring aptitude, that was actually the last scenario Taylor wanted to think about in the lead-up to the game.
"All week I've been thinking about all the possibilities that could have happened on field," she said.
"But that one I was trying to avoid, because I didn't want to get too much in my head and be disappointed if I didn't score.
"But getting over the line is so special."
The reality of her role in the Roosters' 38-12 win only sank in on Sunday night, Taylor said.
And though she is unlikely to retain her spot once Bremner returns, the Dungowan native understands how important these early experiences in the club are, on or off the field.
"[Bremner is] one of the best the game's ever seen," Taylor said.
"We're at different ends of our careers and I get to learn off her and grow off her, and I wouldn't want to do it beside anyone else.
"I'm very lucky and so grateful."
