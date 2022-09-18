When the North Companions took the field against the Moore Creek Mountain Goats on Saturday night, many of the players were looking forward to a fun game of soccer during which they could forget about life's stresses.
It just so happened that the match was a men's first grade preliminary final.
But that laidback mentality, Northies coach Andrew Mahony said, has "absolutely" been a key part of their success this year, as it was in their 1-0 win on Saturday night.
"Being that little bit younger, a lot of them are doing their HSC and plenty of them are apprentices playing their first or second year," Mahony said.
"It's a really good outlet for them ... and I think that's been a little bit beneficial."
Coming into the game at Scully Park, Companions were the underdogs against an older, more experienced, and physically stronger Mountain Goats side.
However, the game itself was remarkably even. Up until Northies broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a goal to Jack Stanton, both sides had tried to "pressure" the other into faltering, Mahony said.
In contrast, the remaining 25 minutes of the game saw Companions on the back foot as Moore Creek tried desperately to level the scores.
"Once we scored, the Goats really lifted and we did a lot of defending after that," Mahony said.
"It was our goalkeeper and our defence that put in that last-gasp effort to preserve the one-nil lead we had."
Northies goalkeeper Cooper Butler was singled out by the coach for his performance. As one of the younger members of the side this season, Mahony said Butler has come into his own not only as a player but a leader of the team.
"He's really taken a leadership role up the back there," he said.
"He's a great kid and I think he's developed into a great keeper this year."
Following their win on Saturday night, Companions will face OVA in this weekend's grand final, which will also be played at Scully Park.
Given the Mushies' dominance in recent years, it will be a tall order for Northies to try and end their longstanding win streak.
Regardless, Mahony will not ask that of his players anyway. All he wants is for the team to "go out there and have fun".
"I think that's where they'll play their best footy," he said.
"Rather than overcomplicating it with too many plans and too much structure, they seem to enjoy the freedom out there."
