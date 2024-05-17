Can you help locate Ross? Last seen in Gunnedah

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Gunnedah.
Ross Grudgefield, aged 84, was last seen at an aged care facility on Short Street, Gunnedah about 11.15am Friday, May 17.
When he was unable to be contacted or located, officers attached to the Oxley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his age and medical conditions.
Ross is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 185cm-190cm tall with a thin build, grey hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a navy polar fleece and a striped or blue flannelette shirt underneath.
Ross is believed to be travelling on foot and is known to frequent the Gunnedah area.
Anyone with information into Ross's whereabouts is urged to call Gunnedah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
