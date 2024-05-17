The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Can you help locate Ross? Last seen in Gunnedah

By Newsroom
Updated May 17 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Grudgefield, aged 84, was last seen at an aged care facility on Short Street, Gunnedah. Picture NSW Police
Ross Grudgefield, aged 84, was last seen at an aged care facility on Short Street, Gunnedah. Picture NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Gunnedah.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.