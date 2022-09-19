The Ison name has increased in volume in the harness racing ranks in the north west.
As the youngest of the family Molly has now gained her licence and made her driving debut at the recent Tamworth harness meeting.
"It has been a long time coming," Molly said after her two driving engagements were completed.
"I turned 16 four months ago and I was eager to get out on the track."
Ison guided Faiselle and Rosie Rocks with the reins, with both pacers trained by her father Andy.
"It felt good to be out there on the track but my last drive wasn't too good ,so you just keep going, have a few more drives and learn from it," said a very mature Molly.
It is a case of following her siblings into the world of harness racing, and comes after she completed her time in the mini trotting ranks as well.
Molly will now have the pleasure of competing against older brothers in Sam and Tom on the north west race circuit while sister Emma will have to be at a future racing date as she is currently domiciled in Queensland.
"It is 100 per cent going to be my career now," Molly said.
"I get to spend all day with the horses, it is all good."
"Tom thinks I am doing it all because of him as he is the big brother - he's the boss," she added with a smile upon her face.
"Dad (Andy) was a bit nervous, as I am the youngest of the family to go through and get my licence."
Ison is not wasting anytime and raced at the Newcastle meeting on Friday night, taking the reins behind Sassys VC for her father in the Riverboat Postman Pace. They finished sixth behind her father's other runner Majic Moment, which was driven by Tom.
