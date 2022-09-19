The Northern Daily Leader

Molly Ison follows siblings into the harness racing ranks

By Julie Maughan
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:27am, first published 2:00am
Molly Ison has followed her older siblings into the harness racing ranks, making her driving debut at the recent Tamworth meeting. Picture supplied

The Ison name has increased in volume in the harness racing ranks in the north west.

