A "massive effort" was put in to get a drenched Dungowan Recreation Reserve ready for Saturday's grand finals, says Cowboys co-coach and captain Shaun Ferguson.
The Leader was there to document the special day, including putting together a video of the action and the celebrations.
Ferguson was certainly not celebrating after North Tamworth beat the Cowboys 22-14 in the first-grade grand final.
And the rugged veteran got emotional post-match when saluting his club and his players.
The ground came up a treat despite Thursday and Friday's deluge.
"To the little community of Dungowan, she's pretty solid, eh?" Ferguson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"Massive effort to get the ground here looking this good, like you do."
Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis said that on Thursday and Friday he was "very worried about the conditions".
"Even to get out there [Dungowan], I thought might be a problem," he said. "But it turned out to be a great day."
Read more:
"I believe they had something there that soaked up the water as well," he added.
"Rob Brady, whose president out there, he and his team have done a great job."
Psarakis said he was "pleasantly surprised just how dry it was".
"Very, very pleased with the result."
Psarakis said that of the five games played on Saturday, including an under-16 clash, five different clubs won.
That was "great for the Group and rugby league", he added.
Dungowan were one of the clubs promoted to first grade in 2018 when the second division was scrapped.
The goal of the controversial move was to strengthen first grade, which was going through a protracted malaise.
It plan worked.
This year, Dungowan's first-grade side emerged spectacularly from three tough seasons.
And on Saturday, the club had three teams in grand finals - with their league tag outfit beating North Tamworth in a golden-point thriller.
Psarakis said: "It's a really good story of them coming up from second division and doing very, very well."
"At the same time, I've gotta say well done to North Tamworth," he added.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.