AUTHORITIES have warned more homes and businesses in Gunnedah will be hit by floodwaters as a rising Namoi River passed its earlier predicted flood peak.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) now predicts the flood peak will be 8.20m in the town on Sunday morning, potentially flooding more homes and properties.
Earlier predictions saw the flood peak revised to 7.90, but that was passed overnight on Saturday.
The Namoi was hovering at 8.1m about 5am on Sunday.
Authorities said they had to revise the flood height "substantially upwards" after floodwaters from the Peel and Mooki rivers saw more water inundate the system than previously thought.
Volunteers spent the night doorknocking homes at risk of being undated, and more homes and businesses will be contacted on Sunday morning, the State Emergency Service (SES) said.
The SES said based on the modelling it now predicts homes and businesses on the following streets could be inundated by floodwaters:
The SES said based on the current predictions water starts to encroach on the Woolshed Reserve, the Donnelly Playing Fields and the western end of Maitland Street near Benevolent Park.
"Access to Gunnedah airport from Gunnedah is impeded. The airport may close due to water covering the runway," an SES spokesperson said.
"Low-lying areas along the Namoi River including sporting fields, the tennis courts and racecourse may become impacted by floodwater."
The SES said it would continue to provide updates throughout the day.
"Please remember the NSW SES does not make flood predictions, like the community, we are now responding to the consequences as they continue to change," an SES spokesperson said.
"Please be nice to our volunteers this morning, they are locals too."
Wee Waa is already experiencing major flooding at the Glencoe area.
Dozens of roads are closed throughout the Gunnedah and Narrabri shires as floodwaters swallow thoroughfares.
The Namoi River at Wee Waa's Glencoe gauge could reach the major flood level of 6.90 on Sunday morning.
READ ALSO:
The Namoi River at Boggabri may reach the minor flood level of 7.70m on Sunday morning.
The SES said renewed rises are likely along the Narrabri Creek and the river level at Narrabri is likely to pass the minor flood level of 4.90m on Sunday night. The BoM expected it could reach 5.50m on Monday with minor flooding.
Authorities again pleaded with motorists not to drive through floodwaters.
"We have already undertaken flood rescues this weekend. Our volunteers will be busy enough without having to rescue drivers who ignore road closed signs and stupidly drive through floodwater," an SES spokesperson said.
"Low-lying areas along the Namoi River may become impacted by floodwater."
On Saturday, the Oxley Highway was closed between Carroll and Gunnedah, and the Kamilaroi Highway was shut between Narrabri and Wee Waa.
Moderate flooding hit Tamworth on Friday afternoon after the Peel River peaked at 5.48m.
Floodwaters from the Peel River combined with the outflows from Keepit Dam and a flood peak from the Mooki River are behind the major flooding predictions for downstream, the BoM said on Saturday.
The SES said minor flooding is likely along the Namoi River at Boggabri, Narrabri, Bugilbone and Goangra in the coming days.
If you need the assistance of the NSW SES, please call us 132 500.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.