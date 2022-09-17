A NEW centre has opened its doors to help meet the growing demand for health services in Gunnedah, but it will have a particular clientele.
Coal Services Health will open on Monday to provide appointments and check-ups to mining operators and contractors in the North West mining region.
General manager Kirsty Bates said the centre will first focus on statutory medicals for coal miners with plans to expand to offering further support for worker health and wellbeing.
"By having a dedicated occupational health office in the region, we hope to relieve pressures on local medical services whose primary focus is general medicine for the wider community," she said.
"The office is closer to home for workers, so they don't need to travel significant distances to access these services at our other locations."
Up until now, Coal Services had been providing health monitoring to workers via mobile health vans and pre-placement assessments were delivered by local doctor network s.
Managing director and chief executive officer Lucy Flemming said with more than 2,600 people involved in the production of coal in Gunnedah, the need for the service was integral.
"It is vital for workers, their families and the community at large that their health and safety is protected," Ms Flemming said.
The service is located on the grounds of Gunnedah Hospital.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
