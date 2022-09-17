This one must feel especially satisfying.
The mighty Bears have won a record-extending seventh consecutive premiership, after beating the Cowboys 22-14 in an absorbing grand final at a wind-swept and sun-bathed Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday afternoon.
Three years after their last premiership, and following two COVID-derailed seasons and the departure of key personnel, this new-look North Tamworth side upheld the stellar legacy of the Bears sides who complied the club's six previous titles.
When it mattered most, they found something extra - just like the their predecessors did.
After trailing 14-10 at half-time, the Bears dominated the second half - scoring two excellent tries while nullifying the Cowboys' offence.
Addressing the crowd post-match, Bears skipper Scott Blanch - who captain-coached the side to the 2018 and 2019 premierships - hit back at the club's critics.
"The narrative about Norths is that they're the big club, the rich club. We're not - we just work hard. We've worked for everything we've got."
Dungowan certainly made them work hard for this title. As with the previous three matches between the sides this year - including Dungowan's 16-12 major semi-final win at Jack Woolaston Oval this month - very little separated the sides again.
It was a piece of individual brilliance by the player of the match, Bears No 1 Yirrbi Jaffer-Williams, that launched the Bears towards victory.
In the 45th minute, Jaffer-Williams pierced Dungowan's middle at speed to score an uplifting long-range try. No 7 Mitchell Sheridan converted, and Norths led 16-14.
The match-sealer was another solo sensation, with replacement hooker Liam Ball winning the race to his own grubber just before the ball went dead. Sheridan added the extras: game, set and match.
Norths' first-year coach Paul Boyce said he was "really happy" and "really honoured to be part of a great club".
"And, mate, I'm gonna enjoy this one," he added.
It was the Cowboys who struck first, when No 1 Trent Taylor released centre Tevita "Tex" Peceli down the left edge - and the Fijian try-scoring machine did the rest ... and how! Taylor missed the conversion from out wide: 4-0 Cowboys.
In the 13th minute, Norths' veteran second-rower Josh Schmiedel carved up Dungowan down the middle. Sheridan added the extras: 6-4 Bears.
Norths lifted after that effort. And in the 26th minute, they kept the ball alive inside Dungowan's 20m zone - before No 9 Blanch found a passage to the tryline - as he often does. Unconverted Sheridan: 10-4 Bears.
Under immense pressure, Dungowan responded in style. First, No 11 Josh McLachlan tracked down a Matt Wilson grubber to score in the corner in the 32nd minute.
And then in the 39th minute, Taylor propped inside Norths' 20 and delivered a pin-point cross-field kick for winger Liam Mack. Taylor slotted the conversion: 14-10 Cowboys.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, an emotional Cowboys co-coach and captain Shaun Ferguson said the Cowboys had had "a great year" despite the grand final loss.
Four years after debuting in first grade, and after years of struggle, Dungowan making the grand final was a huge achievement. What's more, they had three sides in action on Saturday - with their league tag outfit beating Norths 12-10 in an extra-time thriller.
Fighting back tears, Ferguson said: "It's been a very memorable time. Couldn't ask for a better bunch to hang around, train with.
"Tub [Cowboys co-coach Luke Taylor], you're me best f**kin' mate!"
On Sunday, Taylor's daughter, Jada, will make her NRLW debut when her undefeated Roosters meet the Titans at Gosford.
Something to look forward to after abject disappointment.
NORTH TAMWORTH 22 (Josh Schmiedel, Scott Blanch, Yirrbi Jaffer-Williams, Liam Ball tries; Mitchell Sheridan 3 goals) DUNGOWAN 14 (Tevita Peceli, Josh McLachlan, Liam Mack tries; Trent Taylor goal)
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
