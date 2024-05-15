Blue-green algae Red alert for Keepit Dam

Visitors to Keepit Dam are being warned to stay out of the water, after a Red Alert was issued for blue green algae.
WaterNSW issued the warning for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae on Wednesday, May 15.
Keepit Dam is currently sitting at 38 per cent of capacity, up from 36.5 per cent just prior to Easter.
The Red Alert warning applies only to untreated water and will remain in place until monitoring confirms the risk is sufficiently diminished.
People should avoid consuming untreated water from the dam and also prevent pets and livestock from drinking this water.
People are also being warned to avoid recreational activities such as swimming, water skiing, canoeing and any other activity that brings them into contact with the water until the red alert warning is lifted.
Potentially toxic blue-green algae may cause gastroenteritis if consumed, while contact can cause skin and eye irritations.
Consumption of water containing algal toxins may cause liver damage and other health problems.
Boiling the water does not remove algal toxins.
Anyone who suspects they have been affected by blue-green algae should seek medical advice.
People should not eat mussels or crayfish from red alert warning areas.
A precautionary approach to eating fin fish from red alert warning areas is advised.
Any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water; the internal organs should not be eaten.
Avoiding fishing during a bloom is the best way to minimise risk.
Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas is available at www.waternsw.com.au/algae or calling 1300 662 077.
