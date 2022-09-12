The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Whitehaven wins approval to explore for coal in Gorman North, near Narrabri

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gorman North area was identified as an area for potential future mining operations in the state government's 2020 Future of Coal Statement.

Farmer Bruce Danson risks spending the rest of his life a neighbour to coal mines on three sides of his property, after a company won approval to explore for the mineral in the north west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.