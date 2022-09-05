It might have been Father's Day on Sunday, but it was the youngsters having all the fun at Tamworth's Riverside Fields.
After a false start last month the Tamworth Junior Rugby Union held their annual carnival.
Under-8, under-10 and under-12 teams from the Tri Colours, Armidale, Walcha, Narrabri, Gunnedah, Moree, Barraba, Quirindi, Inverell and Scone showed off their footy skills to wrap up another successful gala day season.
There were a few muddy jumpers by days end but fortunately the rain held off, the sun even poking it's nose out for a bit.
After having to postpone from their original date last month due to the wet weather and the grounds being closed, there were a few thoughts of 'not again' on Saturday as the rain fell down.
But, thankfully, committee member Joe Stolker said "council came to the party", and they were able to shift to the Riverside fields.
It would have been a fair impost to the club (had it not gone ahead), he said, with what they'd invested purchasing food and "everything we'd arranged".
The carnival brought down the curtain on what has been a great season for the club.
"It's good to see the club's come away from three or four years ago nearly folding to hitting up towards of 60-70 regos this year," Stolker said.
"It shows grass roots rugby is growing again."
