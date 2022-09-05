North Tamworth earned a grand final berth when they outplayed Kootingal-Moonbi to win Sunday's Group 4 ladies league tag major semi-final 18-4.
The Bearettes led 12-4 at halftime after good tries from Steph Halpin and Tegan Resch had set up a 12-nil lead.
Tiarn Bayliss scored in the corner with just 20 seconds left on the clock after a good kick from Monique Corbett to make it 12-4.
North started the second half superbly with Amy Barraclough's kick-off going dead.
A minute later and Tayla King was over the line with a lightning burst.
The Bearettes sealed the win when Halpin scored her second try with just 50 seconds left.
North Tamworth coach Melissa Watson was delighted with what she described as a "team effort".
"A really good win," Watson told G4 Media.
"We completed our sets and had good discipline."
The Bears kicking game, with Barraclough and Leica Le Brocq, was impressive.
"It was a very good team effort, right across the park," Watson said.
King was outstanding at fullback, a dangerous and electric attacker with good talk at the back, with Le Brocq and Halpin controlling the play.
Halpin's two tries were also key strikes despite rolling her ankle in the first half.
She came off for a spell but returned in the second half and now has the week off to treat it.
"It's been a real patchy season for us," she told G4 Media.
"But we put it together today."
Kootingal assistant coach Jeff Faint said the Bears were dominant and didn't allow the Roosterettes into the game.
"They (Norths) had real good line speed and kick pressure.
"They have worked on their defence."
He said the Kootingal second half was "its worst of the year".
"We've got to be positive. We are where we are because we've worked hard," he continued.
"Just got to turn it around."
Bromley Nankivell, Kiara Briggs and Steph Fulwood all starred for the Roosterettes.
Kooty will now play Dungowan in next Saturday's preliminary final after they ground out an 8-nil win over Gunnedah in Saturday's minor semi-final at Kootingal.
"We're 1-all with Dungowan," Faint said.
"They beat us early in the season and we won the second round. They've got some game breakers."
Tries to Georgia Holcombe and Chloe Shanley were enough for the Cowgirls to succeed in a game played in wet conditions.
"It was pretty rough," Dungowan captain-coach Brianna Trickett told G4 Media after the win.
"A wins a win though."
She said her side started "a bit rusty" after not playing for four weeks.
The conditions also made it slippery and "made it tough to stop and start", Trickett added.
She thought her side was enthusiastic in defence and thought Phoebe Porter and Karen Porter might have been their best with Ellie New and Sarah Taylor also impressing.
"Everyone across the park played well," she said.
Gunnedah captain-coach Jacqui Jones led her side from the front, the little pivot an everywhere presence in attack and defence.
"Our attack was a bit off today," Jones said.
"We defended well though."
She thought "everyone gave it there all".
Dakota Durrant was one of the side's best with Charlotte Eather, Maddy Buhagiar, Nautica Eather and Piper Rankmore all good.
NORTH TAMWORTH 22 (Steph Halpin 2, Tegan Resch, Tayla King tries, Amy Barraclough 2, Leica Le Brocq gls) d KOOTINGAL 4 (Tiarn Bayliss try).
DUNGOWAN 8 (Georgia Holcombe, Chloe Shanley tries) d GUNNEDAH 0.
