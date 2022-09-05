The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4 finals: North Tamworth book first spot in ladies league tag grand final with 18-4 win over Kootingal

By Geoff Newling
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:05am, first published 12:00am
North Tamworth earned a grand final berth when they outplayed Kootingal-Moonbi to win Sunday's Group 4 ladies league tag major semi-final 18-4.

