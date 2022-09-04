OVA have extended their unbeaten run to a remarkable 45 games, after a 6-0 final-round thumping of Tamworth FC, but they are "certainly" beatable, says Souths United coach Darrell Mole.
OVA will be red-hot favourites to win their second consecutive premiership when the finals commence on Saturday.
But a few days after Moore Creek club captain Sam Eriksson claimed Mushies would be "very nervous", given the Mountain Goats were "breathing down their neck", Mole said the champion side were "certainly not unbeatable."
"Moore Creek should of beaten them the last time they played them," he said of the sides' 2-2 draw in round eight.
"We haven't had a good run against them the last couple of times we've played them.
"But we haven't played them with a full-[strength] side, or played to our potential in either game."
Mole said the key to beating OVA was sustained effort for the entire match.
"The big thing about OVA is they don't give up," he said. "And they've got that ability to come back in the last 10 minutes and make you pay."
This weekend, OVA play Moore Creek in the major semi-final while North Companions meet Souths United in the minor semi.
OVA coach Tim Coates has described Moore Creek - who lost 3-1 to Northies at Riverside on Saturday - as a "recruited team".
He said he had heard that Moore Creek "picked up 23-24 players" in the off-season.
In the other game on Saturday, Souths beat Kootingal 3-2 at Riverside.
