The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Darrell Mole says sustained effort the key to beating OVA

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 4 2022 - 7:27am, first published 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OVA's Riley Russell heads the ball against Tamworth FC at Scully Park on Saturday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

OVA have extended their unbeaten run to a remarkable 45 games, after a 6-0 final-round thumping of Tamworth FC, but they are "certainly" beatable, says Souths United coach Darrell Mole.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.