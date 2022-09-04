The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU major semi-finals: Narrabri to host Pirates in preliminary final after going down to Gunnedah 17-nil

By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 4 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:00am
Narrabri will have to take their second chance to make their first Central North grand final since 2016 after Gunnedah turned the tables on them in Saturday's major semi-final to progress straight through to the decider.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

