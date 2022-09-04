The New England Nomads denied Inverell a chance of double AFL North West glory with a thrilling one-point win in a nail-biting men's preliminary final on Saturday.
The Armidale side prevailed 11-6.72 to 10-11.71 to earn the right to play the Tamworth Swans for the silverware next week.
It was edge of the seats stuff on a wet day at Varley Oval with the Saints women ending the Swans' own hopes of a double 4-1.25 to 3-3.21.
The Swans were storming home - they kicked two goals to none in the final term - but the Saints held on to set up a grand final showdown with Gunnedah.
"We just ran out of time really," Swans coach Andrew Donohue said.
"We just had a little couple of lapses of concentration throughout the game.
"Other than that it was a really good game for the conditions."
The Saints got the early jump, going into the first break up 7-0.
Donohue said they probably had as much ball, but just weren't able to capitalise on their chances as well as the Saints did.
A "little bit of home ground advantage", and the support that comes with that, probably also helped the Saints.
After the Swans closed the gap to four at the main break, the home side kicked away again in the third term to carry a 16 point lead into the final quarter.
But the Swans "stuck to their guns" and "kept playing the footy we want to play" to get back within a goal.
Samantha Cook, Eliza Hand and captain Jess O'Brien kicked a goal apiece for the Swans while Tyla Mair led the way for the Saints with two.
Donohue was proud of his sides efforts not only on Saturday but throughout the season. As he reflected on Sunday, it has been the longest season the women have played, and they "had a lot of experience missing" from recent years and "a really big group of inexperienced players".
To that end if they can retain the majority of the side, he is excited to see what they can do next year.
"We're lucky, we've got a heap of players in that really good age group and a couple of young girls coming through," he said.
He singled out Sophie Weekes. They had to get her an age exemption to play.
"Her natural ability and awareness blew me away," Donohue said.
The men's game following was a see-sawing tussle.
The Nomads started the better, kicking five goals to three to head into the first break up 30-21.
The Saints rallied in the second to take a 43-37 lead into half-time, only for the Nomads to reclaim the lead, by a point, going into the final term.
