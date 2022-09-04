The Northern Daily Leader

New England Nomads men and Inverell Saints women book grand final berths with preliminary final wins

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 4 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swans captain Jess O'Brien goes in hard on defence during their preliminary final to the Saints. Picture by Sonia Lewis

The New England Nomads denied Inverell a chance of double AFL North West glory with a thrilling one-point win in a nail-biting men's preliminary final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.