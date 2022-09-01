The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth labour shortages have retail and hospitality staff bearing the brunt

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tudor workers Andrew Kellet and Tempany Boland said the pub is looking for more staff. Picture by Peter Hardin

PEEL STREET businesses are bearing the brunt of staff shortages gripping the city, as parliament discusses the problematic labour market at the Jobs and Skills Summit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.