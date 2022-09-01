A TODDLER from the New England area was diagnosed with meningococcal disease last month, the Leader has confirmed.
The young boy is among just 15 cases of the illness recorded across the state since the beginning of the year.
Advertisement
There have been three infections in the Hunter New England Health (HNEH) district this year, including a teenage girl and a woman in the Hunter area.
"Pleasingly, there have been no deaths," a HNEH spokesperson told the Leader.
The spokesperson confirmed the local toddler was diagnosed in early August.
Health authorities have ramped up the push to get vaccinated against meningococcal disease and be aware of symptoms with the change of the weather.
"We tend to see an increase in late winter and early spring," a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement.
"While meningococcal disease is now uncommon thanks to vaccination, it can occur year-round.
"Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and community from the harmful effects of meningococcal disease."
The health authority warned youngsters under the age of five and people between 15 and 25 years old are at the greatest risk of contracting the disease.
READ ALSO:
NSW health is urging parents, carers and young people to be alert for meningococcal disease symptoms and to act immediately if they appear.
The service's director of health protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty said early intervention can save lives.
"Onset of meningococcal disease symptoms can appear suddenly and become very serious very quickly," he said.
"If you suspect meningococcal disease, don't wait for the rash - see a doctor immediately."
The illness can be fatal within hours and can cause life-long disability.
A man, aged in his 40s, died in Sydney earlier this year.
Symptoms to look out for include:
Advertisement
Dr McAnulty said most people are aware of the rash symptom but it doesn't always occur and could present late.
If symptoms worsen rapidly or if a child is very unwell, people should call triple zero or head straight to the closest emergency department.
A meningococcal vaccine is provided free nationally for babies at 12 months, adolescents, and people with certain medical conditions.
In NSW, the adolescent dose is delivered through the school vaccination program in Year 10.
Contact your GP for more information, or visit the NSW Health website.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.