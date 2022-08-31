You've goat to be kidding.
East Tamworth motorists were in for a big surprise on Wednesday, when a herd of about 40 goats invaded the suburb.
The four-legged family was likely in search of food, with Tamworth council reporting the wild animals typically hang around the Raglan and Murray Street area. The deer live on Flagstaff Mountain.
Ragland Street resident Gaye Johnson-Weeks, who captured several photos of the invasion, estimated the herd was between 40 and 60 strong.
She watched as the group held up traffic as it marched down the street.
"This is the biggest herd I have seen," she said.
The group marched down into the suburb from the bush track behind the suburb, and proceeded up towards water and a vacant block at the end of Raglan Street, she said.
"How would you tell an insurance company you were driving along a main street in Tamworth and you hit a goat?"
East Tamworth, which has been home to a growing family of peacocks in the Indarra Street area for several years, also has regular visits by feral deer and even big kangaroos. Between the three, they've wiped out Gaye's garden.
Jae Price, from Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers, said goat visits are relatively frequent in the parts of town adjoining the bush.
She said she's seen deer as close as the end of Johnston Street, on Daruka Road and at Oxley lookout.
If a goat is injured in a car accident, locals can call groups like the RSPCA, she said, but the volunteers don't typically deal with non-natives like goats and deer.
"If anyone hits any form of animal it turns into a duty of care to render that animal some form of assistance, by either ringing a vet or taking it to a vet [or a rescue organisation]," she said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
