Nurses and midwives at Tamworth hospital have voted to walk off the job next week, in the latest round of escalating strike action.
In the fourth round of industrial action of 2022, staff at the hospital will strike for 24 hours from 7am on September 1.
Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action on Wednesday. About 94 per cent of the union's membership voted to strike.
Tamworth hospital branch secretary Jill Telfer said they were undertaking the strike primarily in order to push the government for a commitment to a minimum number of nurses per patient in the region's health facilities.
She said the union "won't be stopping" until they get an outcome, and said there was "definitely" the possibility of escalated action in the future if their demands aren't met this time.
"I think we have to continue," she said.
"We're going to have to continue until there is some real change. It's not going to go away. If anything nurses are getting more angry. and we're more concerned about patients and our own wellbeing, to be honest."
Ms Telfer said the level of understaffing at the hospital was dangerous and nurses couldn't sustain the thousands of hours of overtime they were working on a monthly basis.
She invited members of the community who supported the nurse strike to attend a rally at the Tamworth hospital at 12.30pm next Thursday.
A spokesperson for NSW Health said the service is "deeply thankful" for the tireless efforts of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They advised patients to expect "some disruption and delays" and urged people not experiencing an emergency to keep emergency departments and ambulances free for those who are.
"Following advice that the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association is planning industrial action for Thursday September 1, NSW Health has sought the assistance of the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) with a view to minimising disruption to important health services for the community," they said.
"All Local Health Districts and NSW Ambulance will have plans in place to seek to minimise disruption or delays from next week's planned industrial action, and to ensure people in need of emergency care continue to receive it.
"NSW Health will continue to work to mitigate potential impacts on patients, however some disruption and delays are expected, particularly as 1,303 healthcare workers. were in isolation as of Monday 22 August 2022 either due to positive COVID-19 status, exposure to COVID-19, and/or whilst waiting a negative result."
NSWNMA General Secretary Shaye Candish said the union was hoping to get an "open and meaningful dialogue" with the state about safe staffing.
"We still don't have mandated nurse-to-patient ratios in our public hospitals or health facilities and this is putting patients at risk," she said.
"The NSW government is ignoring what's desperately needed to ensure patients are getting the best possible care in their local hospitals."
NSWNMA Assistant General Secretary, Michael Whaites, said nurse-to-patient ratios "save lives and result in better patient outcomes".
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
NSW Health was contacted for comment.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
