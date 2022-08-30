The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cyclist gearing up to ride more than 500km for the 18th time in charity event

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
August 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUGE EFFORT: Bill Cox has been riding in the Ronald McDonald charity ride from New England for 18 years.

A GROUP of cyclists are gearing up to ride more than 500km from Inverell to Newcastle to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.