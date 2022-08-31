About 12,000 people are expected to get along to the Tamworth Show this year and education will be a central theme. The whole AELEC site will welcome a community which hasn't been back since 2019. Tamworth Show Society president Greg Townsend said they're going big on the education theme; kicking things off with the students day on Friday, September 2.
See a full program here
The Kootingal Oval will be bursting at the seams with fun for the whole family this weekend! Gates are open to the public from 9am to 2pm so the community can come and enjoy the biggest fair to date with over 90 stallholders.
Attractions will include: Car Show; Free Father's Day Crafts; Jumping Castle; Live music featuring Russel Snape; Woodturning demonstrations; large variety of stalls. There will also be a vast array of food choices from the Aussie BBQ to international foods, plus cold drinks, ice creams and hot coffee.
Entry is by Gold Coin donation. The Fair aims to raise funds for improvements to the Kootingal Oval as well as to give locals, Sporting clubs, and schools a fundraising opportunity.
We all loved the hits of the 80s and this Saturday 3 September is your chance to relive those wonderful times! 2340 Big Band with their resident vocalists Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill plus the talented, Sally-Anne Whitten, Rae Moody and Elly Davies will take you on a journey back to the 80s to once again enjoy all the hits and get all 'the feels'. Starting at 7.30pm in the Capitol Theatre you'll recognise every song and probably know most of the words!
You can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the box office at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone on 67675200.
Whatever you are doing don't forget to spoil Dad for his special day. Take him out to breakfast, or better still cook up a batch of his favourite pancakes (or whatever else he likes) and enjoy a relaxing day with family.
HINT: You can't go wrong with chocolate.
The Kootingal Lions Club's annual art exhibition and sale is to be held from Friday 9 September to Sunday 11 September at the Community Hall in Chaffey Street Kootingal.
See why the Tamworth region is fast becoming a must-visit destination for foodies at the annual Taste Tamworth Festival.
Sweet Street - Fitzroy Plaza
10 September @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sweet Street is the newest addition to the Taste Tamworth Festival, it is a colourful sweet filled afternoon in Fitzroy Street Plaza.
A Taste of Sunset - Taste Tamworth Festival
10 September @ 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Brazilian style BBQ, wine and sunsets with live entertainment in a picturesque rural setting. Located at Kitty Crawford Estate in Piallamore, there is a bus option available to and from the venue.
For more events during the Taste Tamworth Festival visit: www.tastetamworth.com.au
Sunday, September 11 @ 9:30am
Calala Cottage, 142 Denison St, West Tamworth.
The annual Spring Fair has something for everyone - fully food catered, lots of displays, Cottage tours, sheep-shearing, free Kids' Games with many prizes, 1884 Schoolhouse in operation, Music, Collections, Vintage cars, Shepherd's Hut, Book sales, Plant sales, Bric a Brac, Hamper raffle, Sewing display, Landcare Stall. Entry is by gold coin donation. Children under 12 free.
