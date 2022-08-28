A shortage of art supplies may not be the first thing you think of in a flood emergency.
But months on from the devastating Lismore floods, that's the problem facing the city's art community.
Even outside the bustling Lismore professional art network - who are struggling for income for lack of the ingredients to do new works - several NDIS-funded arts therapy centres are also short of supplies.
Organisers of a Tamworth art show have stepped up to do their bit to make the problem a thing of the past.
Coordinator Lee Rodger said the Kootingal Art Show was asking both entrants and attendees to donate paint, brushes or anything else they could.
Any little bit would help, she said.
"I guess it was the sense of horror that, yes, they have lost everything," she said.
"But this is something we could have helped them with and I just know how many bits and pieces I've been given over the years.
"The ability to have it and pass it on where it's needed is just so good and I think a lot of people resonate that, to be able to give it where it's needed."
Mrs Rodger heard about the Lismore crisis by complete chance.
She is coordinating the aid delivery with Lismore-based artist and galley owner Rhonda Armistead.
Her business, Armistead's picture framing and gallery, was totally wrecked in the February and March disaster, flooded to the roof.
A man came into her studio the other day, looking for paints for his daughter.
"They lost their house, they lost everything and all she wanted to do was make art because that was what made her happy," she said.
I was able to go out to the donated stuff and gave him a sketchbook and some kids paints, stuff like that. And not have to charge him anything. I've got quite a few stories like that now."
She said Lismore has gratefully received tonnes of food and clothing, furniture and household items.
But few thought to donate paint and brushes, she said.
"Lismore has a really high demographic of artists and for a lot of those artists, art is 100 per cent of how they make their income. No art supplies, no art," she said.
Materials can be dropped off on September 5 from between 10am and 3pm at the Kootingal Community Hall.
The Kootingal Lions will hold their art show from September 9-11.
All art materials, ranging from rolls of newsprint to brushes, pencil, pens, art magazines, half use tubes of paint, extra craft stuff of half-finished projects are welcome.
