Group 4 ladies league tag: Kootingal-Moonbi beat Gunnedah 38-nil to snatch major semi-final spot

By Geoff Newling
August 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Kootingal-Moonbi won their way into a ladies league tag major semi-final with a 38-nil domination of former competition leaders Gunnedah at Kitchener Park on Sunday.

