Kootingal-Moonbi won their way into a ladies league tag major semi-final with a 38-nil domination of former competition leaders Gunnedah at Kitchener Park on Sunday.
The Bulldogs had led the competition going into the final round but dropped to third behind minor premiers North Tamworth, who beat Boggabri 54-nil in their final round match at Boggabri.
Kootingal entered the day third but finished on second and earned a major semi-final against North Tamworth at Jack Woolaston Oval this Sunday after their seven-try shutout of the Bulldogs.
Steph Fulwood's three tries and five goals were a deciding factor, the Kootingal star finishing with 22 points
She was one of three players Roosters captain-coach Aby Schmiedel singled out for special mention.
"I thought Monique (Corbett, Steph and Madi (Roach) were our best," Schmiedel told Group 4 Media.
"But everyone played well. Everyone got a vote in our players player.
"It was a good effort from everyone."
Her focus is now on the North Tamworth clash.
"We had to win today to make the major semi," she said.
"We're so pleased to have done that. That was our goal from the start of the year."
"Gunnedah had a few out too but we are playing well and we are building momentum.
"Going into the major semi will be a really hard game but our girls lift when we play Norths."
While disappointed with the score Gunnedah captain-coach Jacqueline Jones was pleased with her side's efforts.
"38-zip isn't good," she told G4 Media.
"But we had our two ball players (Piper Rankmore and Nautica Eather) out as well as our fullback (Charlotte Eather).
"We drop from first to third but we always knew today was going to be tough without those three. It was more about everyone giving 100 per cent and all the girls did that.
"We only trailed 10-nil at halftime but had had hardly any of the ball. We only had limited subs too so four or five of us had to play the whole game. Normally we get a little rest so that also made it hard."
The gallant Bulldogs simply ran out of legs at the death in a game where Maddi Buhagiar was outstanding.
"She had to play fullback today, was everywhere," Jones said.
"Brandy Harris is normally a centre and had to play out of position but really stepped up today."
The Bulldogs now play Dungowan in this Saturday's minor semi-final at Kootingal Recreation Reserve.
"We'll have a full team for that," Jones said.
"I'm really confident."
FINAL ROUND RESULTS
KOOTINGAL 38 (Steph Fulwood 3, Monique Corbett 2, Sara Creighton, Kynesha Fuller tries, Fulwood 5gls) d GUNNEDAH 0.
WERRIS CREEK 26 (Molly Turner 2, Hannah Tickle, Anna Smith, Dayna Porter tries, Jess Baker 2, Jamiah Hunt gls) d NARRABRI 12 (Tyanna Gaydon, Demi Winter tries, Kristie Toomey, Tashanny Clark gls).
NORTH TAMWORTH 54 (Tayla King 2, Rhiannon Graham 2, Steph Halpin 2, Jorja Barnett, Tegan Resch, Alyssa Davis, Kate Walters tries, Amy Barraclough 7gls) d BOGGABRI 0.
FINAL STANDINGS WEG GROUP 4 LADIES LEAGUE TAG (For and against in brackets along with points differential): North Tamworth 30 (578-92 PD +486), Kootingal 30 (414-124 PD +290), Gunnedah 30 (344-182 PD +162), Dungowan 29 (442-122 PD +320), Moree 18 (257-277 PD -20), Werris Creek 16 (226-326 PD -100), Manilla 13 (152-392 PD -236), Boggabri 8 (64-478 PD -414), Narrabri 6 (128-616 PD -488).
