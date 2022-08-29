The Tingha Tigers women's team capped off a perfect season when they lifted the Group 19 league tag trophy on Sunday.
The Tigers women had gone undefeated all season and took on underdogs, Warialda Wombats, in the decider.
Not only did they get the victory, but they held the Wombats try-less in the 12-2 triumph.
Defence has been a theme all year for the Tigers women after conceding five tries throughout the season.
Coach Ivan Lackay was proud of his side and said their "commitment" throughout the season contributed to the premiership victory.
"Absolutely unbelievable," he said.
"Everyone turns up with the right attitude."
The enjoyment Lackay has got out of coaching is obvious.
So much so he intends to back it up in 2023.
"I will probably lose a couple, a couple will move away but got a few coming through from minor league," he said.
"The club has a buzz, the town has a buzz, the community and the support we have had this year is unbelievable."
Lackay was thankful the competition got off the ground.
"Everyone has put the effort in to make this comp what it is," he said.
"There can only be one winner and I am glad we are the winner but every community is the winner."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
