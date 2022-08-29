The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Kootingal-Moonbi earn home minor semi-final after moment of magic from Sam Taylor

By Geoff Newling
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
Sam Taylor was again the man for the moment for Kootingal-Moonbi on Sunday. Picture by Mark Bode

Sam Taylor has kicked plenty of field goals over the years, but none as sweetly as the 45m one he launched with just 13 seconds left on the Kitchener Park scoreboard clock to earn Kootingal-Moonbi a two-point win over Gunnedah and a home Group 4 minor semi-final.

