The Northern Daily Leader

Mitch Watts named in Randwick's first-grade side for elimination final

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
August 18 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Watts has continued to impress at Randwick. Picture supplied

Mitch Watts' "surreal" breakout year just got even better.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.