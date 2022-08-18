Mitch Watts' "surreal" breakout year just got even better.
The ex-Tamworth Magpie is set to make his Schute Shield debut after being named in Randwick's side for their elimination final clash against Gordon on Sunday.
The promotion comes after the Calrossy Anglican School alumnus played in all three matches for the Junior Wallabies at the recent under-20 Oceania Championships.
He started at No 8 in the Junior Wallabies' last two matches including against the Junior All Blacks in game three on July 10. He was named Australia's players' player for that clash.
The Sydney-based 20-year-old has been named on the bench for Sunday's final, having impressed playing colts for Randwick this season.
Watts is "chuffed" to have gotten a first-grade call-up.
"They wanna give me a shot there, which was a bit unexpected," he said.
Watts said the biggest year of his rugby career had been "unreal, and a bit surreal - which is probably the word for it".
I just wanna show what I can do ... to show what I'm made of.- Mitch Watts
"If you would've told me in January or February that I was gonna be playing for the Junior Wallabies, I would have laughed at you," he also said.
"I didn't even think it was within reach."
With his profile significantly boosted and his confidence elevated, Watts hopes to soon sign a contract that will allow him to take his rugby career to the next level.
Watts - who studies commerce at the University of New South Wales - is currently unsigned.
"There's a few feelers," he said of the interest in him. "There's a lot being talked around, but nothing really set in stone yet."
He continued: "I just want an opportunity somewhere, to be honest. I just wanna show what I can do ... to show what I'm made of."
