Damian Reti is set to make his starting return in a timely boost for Pirates as they build towards a likely elimination final showdown with either Narrabri or Inverell next weekend.
A key piece of the backline puzzle, Reti injured his shoulder against Quirindi in the first game of the second round.
An injury that co-coach Mick Squires said should have kept him out of the rest of the season, after getting some minutes off the bench against Gunnedah and coming through that, he has been named at 13 in the side to tackle Scone in what could be Pirates' last game at Ken Chillingworth Oval this season.
They could also be back there next weekend, with a lot to play out over what will be a thrilling finale to the regular season. Presently fourth, they can, depending on other results, finish anywhere from fourth to even second.
But they aren't focusing on that.
"As far as the equation goes we've just got to take care of ourselves," Squires said.
"We've just got to do our job, which is winning and winning with a bonus point."
That's not to say he won't be keeping an eager eye on how the other games are tracking.
Not that having to win three finals on the road to win the premiership holds any fear for them. They did it three years ago.
Nor do they fear any of the other teams, Squires said.
"I think you've got four teams that can all beat each other and think that they can all win the premiership, including us," he said.
They have beaten all three and also lost to all three.
He said knowing finals are just around the corner, there had been "a real buzz around training" this week.
They also know that a win over the Brumbies will see them become the inaugural winners of the Kookaburra Challenge Cup. They currently hold it after wresting it off Gunnedah two weeks ago.
The Brumbies sit bottom of the table with only the one win, but Pirates are bracing for a tough game early.
"For us it will just be: one how we start, and how we defend," Squires said.
"If we do those two things well, it all comes off the back of that."
There are a few things they want to fine tune for the finals, and also a few positions they haven't quite settled on yet.
One of those is half-back. Brad Male has been named to start on Saturday, as he has the last few games, with Jackson Sharpe coming off the bench.
"We just felt like Brad was just giving us a bit better service at the time, we able to play a bit faster," Squires said.
"But they'll both play an important part through the finals."
"I think you're crazy as a coach if you've got two good half-backs and don't use them both."
Around the second/back row is the other position/s they haven't probably nailed down what their best option is.
In the other games Narrabri host Gunnedah while Inverell are at home to Quirindi.
