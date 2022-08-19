He's the embodied of the leader who prefers to inspire through actions rather than rhetoric.
But that doesn't mean that Werris Creek talisman Harlee Millgate can not motivate his teammates with words - he just doesn't "waste" his words, says Magpies president Jason Leonard.
As the Creek's season draws to a close without the possibility of a finals berth, Leonard has spoken about the impact the playmaker has had on the side.
"He doesn't talk much, but he does [talk]," Leonard said. "And what he says when he does talk is important - and guys take notice."
Millgate's young brother Isaah, the Magpies' captain, was the same, Leonard said.
"They don't waste their words, I guess," he said, adding: "And certainly when it comes to around the footy, he's [Millgate] got a very, very smart footy brain."
Millgate will play five-eighth against Boggabri at David Taylor Park on Saturday.
"Harlee's a spark in attack when there's not much on," Leonard said.
"He's the guy who actually instigates stuff and starts things off for us."
