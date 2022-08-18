THE company behind a proposed waste facility in Gunnedah plans to recycle 50,000 tonnes less waste, after scaling back the development due to strong community opposition.
The state-significant Gunnedah Recycling and Resource Facility on Torrens Road will now recycle up to 200,000 tonnes of waste material a year if approved, a 20 per cent reduction in operations.
The MacKellar Group argues the project, which is being assessed by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, can now operate in a "safe and sustainable manner".
"The reduced scale of waste operations means there will be a 20 per cent reduction in heavy truck traffic generated by the facility travelling on local and regional roads," the developer said in its response to submissions.
"Asbestos waste or lithium batteries will no longer be accepted at the proposed facility, nor will acid sulfate soils."
The proposal received 95 written submissions last year, including 86 from the public, all in opposition. Concerns included community consultation, water management, air quality, noise, impact of hazardous waste, traffic and transport, fire safety and soil and water.
The proponent has removed its crusher from the proposal, in response to concerns about noise.
In its submission, Gunnedah Shire Council sought clarification regarding the type of waste accepted at the facility, and suggested the project not be named the Gunnedah Waste Facility due to its similarity to the council-owned facility.
The developer has now changed the name, and confirmed in its response it will accept tyres, excavated natural material, construction and demolition waste, and commercial and industrial waste.
The $3.9 million project is expected to employ up to 56 people during construction and up to 18 full-time operational staff.
The MacKellar Group - a privately owned earth-moving, plant hire, quarrying and waste company - plans to build the facility on 2.7 hectares on Torrens Road in Gunnedah's industrial estate.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment.
